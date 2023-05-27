“I Prepared My Handover Note Since September 2022” – Fashola

Outgoing Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, says he had prepared to handover since last year September.

Fashola who disclosed this at the contract signing ceremony for the value-added concession under the highways development & management initiative, added he would have stopped work as minister last year but more work kept coming.

His words, “So there is a conversation going on out there, asking why we are still working. People are asking why we are awarding contracts, so maybe we should stop here and wait for the incoming administration to sign this agreement.”

“There is an argument going on out there. I think it is a conversation we must have because some people don’t like the party in government.

“And I think in order to enrich our democracy, we must begin to have conversations if the government must stop work.

“For me personally, I prepared my handover note last year in September, but more work kept coming, so I would have stopped work since September.

He added, “Even today, some people are still sending me messages to sign a Certificate of Occupancy,” Fashola added.