“I Regret Backing Tambuwal To Become Speaker” – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed regret over his participation in a forum that championed the emergence of Aminu Tambuwal as Speaker of the House in the 7th National Assembly.

The Speaker made the statement in Abuja on Wednesday in a meeting of the Joint Task – 10th Assembly, a coalition of members-elect of the All Progressives Congress and opposition parties in the coming 10th National Assembly.

According to The Punch, Gbajabiamila said “I regret it,” while recalling the previous attempts by speakership aspirants to oppose chosen candidates of their respective parties.

READ ALSO: Sokoto Assembly Approves Chairman, Perm. Sec. Nominees For Arabic, Islamic Education, Zakkat Commissions

The coalition had adopted the anointed candidates of the APC for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, respectively, for the 10th House.

Before Gbajabiamila spoke, the candidate of the APC for President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, reportedly accompanied the Speaker into the venue, made a short remark and left.

The meeting is said to be ongoing at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.