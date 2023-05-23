I Was Once Homeless – Chef Hilda Baci

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has opened up on her past struggles in life, stating she was once homeless.

Recall Baci cooked for 100 hours to surpass Indian chef, Lata Tondon, the previous Guiness World record holder.

The 26-year-old restaurateur, in an interview with Television Continental noted how people think she just dropped from the sky to record the feat she pulled off.

The chef stated there was an entire phase that got her to where she was, adding that she would carry on to be an inspiration to others.

“A lot of people see this buzz now, and most of them think I dropped from the sky. They don’t know I was homeless at some point. There’s an entire phase and journey that got me here, and I’m not even done.

“This is still part of a journey. I’m still on a path, and I’m still going. It’s not always going to be rosy. It’s not always going to be easy. But we need more examples like this so people can say, ‘Hilda did it, so I can do it as well.”