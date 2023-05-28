I Was The Most Sued Minister After AGF Malami, Successor’ll Inherit Pending Cases — Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, has said that he was the most sued minister, probably after the Attorney General of the Federation.

According to him, he currently has 36 suits in various courts, adding that when he leaves office, his successor would inherit them.

Speaking at the send-forth ceremony organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in his honour in Abuja, Mohammed described himself as the longest serving Minister of Information, having spent eight years in that capacity.

He added that there was no week President Muhammadu Buhari did not receive a petition requesting for his sack, but the president did not sack him.

“I am the most sued minister in this government after the Attorney-General of the Federation. As of the last count, I have about 36 pending cases which will be inherited by the next minister who will come after me.

“This gathering marks the end of an era, which started on November 11, 2015, when I assumed office after being sworn into office by the President. If I am correct, this is the longest period anyone has served as the Minister of Information and Culture. I believe this is a testament to the confidence reposed in me by President Buhari, for which I am most grateful,” Mohammed furthered.

READ ALSO: Buhari Will End Tenure With Legacy Of Quality Healthcare Delivery – Lai Mohammed

The Minister said that he served at a period marked by great challenges and great opportunities, adding that while “they jointly tackled the challenges head on, they also made the best of the opportunities.”

Mohammed noted that the ministry under his supervision succeeded in reassuring the world that despite the security challenges in the country, Nigeria was safe for business and leisure.

His words: “It paid off when Nigeria hosted four international events, namely the International press Institute (IPI) World Congress, UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Week, UNWTO CAF Meeting and the inaugural edition of the UNWTO Global Conference on Tourism.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the support and cooperation of the staff of the ministry, as well as its agencies, for which I am most appreciative.

“In the course of my tenure, there is no doubt that I had occasions to disagree with some of you for one reason or another, but this was all in a day’s work, and did nothing to affect the cordial relationship that I enjoyed with you. I make bold to say ‘thanks to you all. We lived up to our mandate,’ which is the management of the image, reputation and promotion of the culture of the people and government of Nigeria through a dynamic public information system that facilitates access by citizens and the global community to credible and timely information.”