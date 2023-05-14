“I Welcome The Investigation, Will Give Full Cooperation”- Seun Kuti Reacts To IGP’s Call For His Arrest

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti has said that he welcomes the investigation into his faceoff with a police officer he assaulted and will give full coorperation to the investigation proceedings.

He stated this on his Instastories after the IGP ordered his arrest.

Recall that Seun Kuti caused an uproar on social media when a video of him slapping and pushing a police officer on third mainland bridge surfaced online.

Seun in a post he shared after the video went viral, claimed the officer wanted to kill him and his family members.

He added that the officer has apologised and that he will not be pressing charges.

See his post after the IGP ordered his arrest below: