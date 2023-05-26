I Won’t Disappoint With Tasks Ahead – Tinubu Assures

Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says he understands the magnitude of the tasks ahead as he prepares to take on the mantle of leadership.

Tinubu who made the pledge on Thursday after being conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), the highest national honour, also assured that he would not disappoint Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, was equally bestowed with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The former Lagos State governor, who was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election after defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, told Buhari to “expect knocks” on his door.

“I understand the honour given to me today and the magnitude of the task ahead; whether you go to Daura or Niger Republic, expect knocks on your doors,” he said.

He added: “I am a simple man who is the beneficiary of the support and goodwill of the people of Nigeria.

“The people have put their trust in us. You have done your part Mr. President.

“Now, that great duty descends on me. I understand the meaning of the honour given to me today and of the task that awaits.

“I must run this race and must do it well. On security, the economy, agriculture, jobs, education, health and power and in all other sectors we must make headway. The people deserve no less. In this, I shall disappoint neither them nor you, Mr. President.”

Acknowledging Nigeria’s path may not always be smooth, Tinubu expressed faith in the country’s purpose and collective ability to overcome challenges.

READ ALSO: Buhari Confers GCFR, GCON Honours On Tinubu, Shettima

He said: “Our way shall not always be smooth. Yet we are imbued with faith in our purpose and a firm belief in our collective ability to overcome the challenges that confront us.”

The President-elect further commended Buhari’s unwavering commitment to the progressive ethos and good governance, noting that as a leader, he took courageous decisions when others shied away.

He also thanked him for designating June 12 as Democracy Day and honouring the late Moshood Abiola with the GCFR, a decision other presidents failed to take.

“President Buhari, you have shown courage in taking tough decisions others avoided

“One such decision was to recognise the injustice of the annulment of the 1993 election, to designate June 12 as Democracy Day, and to bestow the nation’s highest honour on the late MKO Abiola.

“As much as anyone could, you reached back into history to set the record straight and heal a festering wound.

“The justice you did in this matter lends special meaning to today,” Tinubu said.

The President-elect who expressed his gratitude to President Buhari for bestowing the nation’s highest honours on him and Vice President-elect Shettima, also thanked him for the transition documents and the diligent work performed by the transition council, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Acknowledging the comprehensive scorecard presented in the transition documents, he said: “The documents summarise the immense work of your administration. They constitute an impressive and noteworthy scorecard.”

He emphasised that the ceremony exemplified Nigeria’s vibrant and true democracy, where one leader honours his successor and ensures a smooth transition of power.

“This stately occasion is living evidence that Nigeria is a vibrant and true democracy,” Tinubu said.