If You Plan To Remove EFCC Boss, Do So Honorably – Atiku’s Aide Berates Gov. Matawalle’s “Shameful Blackmail”

Media Aide to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has condemned the corrupt allegation of the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle against the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Information Nigeria had reported that Matawalle, in an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa, claimed that the EFCC boss was investigating him because he didn’t offer the EFCC boss the $2 million bribe he demanded from him.

The anti-graft agency, however, dismissed the claim, stressing that it would not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.

Bwala, in reaction to the development via Twitter on Sunday, decried it as an attempt to blackmail the EFCC Chairman, arguing that the move is a shameful one.

He tweeted: “If you want to remove Bawa as EFCC chair, at least be honourable about it and do that honorably.

“The idea that outgoing governors and cabinet people are being investigated so you instigate one of the suspects to blackmail him is, to say the least, shameful.

“Bawa, apart from improving upon the successes of Magu, has taken the commission to a more professional outfit where he draws accolades from far and near and deserves honor, not blackmail.

“If you have evidence against him, follow the due process of the law rather than blackmail.”