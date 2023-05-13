IGP Orders Seun Kuti’s Arrest For Assaulting Police Officer

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the arrest of Afrobeat star Seun Kuti for assaulting a police officer.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement read, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” he added.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book.”

