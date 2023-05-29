IGP ‘Secretly’ Reinstates Three Dismissed Policemen Fired For Wasting Live Bullets For Kano Musician

Usman Baba-Alkali, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has reportedly ordered the immediate reinstatement of the three dismissed police officers caught in a viral video firing shots into the air in Kano while escorting a musician, Rarara who sang the praise for the ruling party.

The three officers identified as Insprector Dahiru Shuaibu, Sergeant Abdullahi Badamasi and Sergeant Isah Danladi were attached to a popular All Progressives Congress (APC) praise singer, Dauda Adamu Kahutu, beter known as ‘Rarara’.

Announcing their dismissal on April 13, Muyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, had said the actions of the men were “not only criminal and unprofessional, but also embarrassing to the Force and the nation at large”.

“Subsequent to complaints and findings on video evidence widely circulated on Friday 7th April, 2023, on social media of high-handedness, unprofessional conduct, and misuse of firearms against some policemen from Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano, and a follow-up orderly room trial of the affected policemen by the Force Provost Marshal, three officers from the SPU Base 1 Kano have been dismissed for the offences of discreditable conduct to wit misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and wastage of live ammunition,” Adejobi had said.

However, in a letter addressed to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Special Protection Unit, and dated May 25, 2023 just six weeks later the IGP reportedly said he had granted the appeal of the three dismissed officers.

The letter, signed by Shawulu Danmamman, the Commissioner of Police in charge of discipline and reinstatement at the Force Headquarters, ordered for the restoration of the officers’ kits, salaries and emoluments.

The letter read, “The Inspector-General of Police has graciously considered the appeal against the dismissal of the above named appellants, and has subsequently approved their reinstatement without salary arrears with effect from 18th May, 2023. They have, however, been awarded the punishment of severe reprimand.

“You are to document, rekit, and restore their salary/emoluments. It is a further directive of the IGP that they are demobed from your unit to the Police Commands within the southern part of the federation.”

Read letter below: