‘I’ll Create 1 Million New Jobs For Youths In Digital Economy’ – Tinubu Vows

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced his commitment to providing employment opportunities for the youth in the digital economy by engaging no fewer than one million young individuals during his tenure.

Tinubu who made the pledge during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday, emphasised the importance of generating meaningful prospects for the nation’s youth, reaffirming his campaign promise to create one million new jobs within the digital economy sector.

“My administration must create meaningful opportunities for our youth. We shall honour our campaign commitment of one million new jobs in the digital economy,” he said.

Recognising the significance of collaboration, he also expressed his intention to collaborate with the National Assembly in drafting a bill that would empower his administration to foster job creation.

President Tinubu further explained that this proposed legislation, known as the omnibus Jobs and Prosperity Bill, would provide the necessary policy framework to facilitate labour-intensive infrastructure development.

“Our government also shall work with the National Assembly to fashion an omnibus Jobs and Prosperity bill. This bill will give our administration the policy space to embark on labour-intensive infrastructural improvements, encourage light industry and provide improved social services for the poor, elderly and vulnerable,” he said.