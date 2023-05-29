“I’ll Create One Million New Jobs” – President Tinubu Promises Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced his commitment to providing employment opportunities for the youth in the digital economy, aiming to engage no fewer than one million young individuals during his tenure.

The President made this pledge during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday.

“My administration must create meaningful opportunities for our youth. We shall honour our campaign commitment of one million new jobs in the digital economy,” he said.

Mr Tinubu also said his administration would work with the National Assembly to facilitate a bill to empower his government to create more jobs.

“Our government also shall work with the National Assembly to fashion an omnibus Jobs and Prosperity bill. This bill will give our administration the policy space to embark on labour-intensive infrastructural improvements, encourage light industry and provide improved social services for the poor, elderly and vulnerable,” the president said.