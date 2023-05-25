I’m Desperate To Leave, I Can’t Cope With The Pressure — President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his desire to quickly leave office as he maintained that he could hardly cope with pressure around him in recent times.

President Buhari who said he could only cope with the pressure of office, spoke at the commissioning ceremony of the Armed Forces Officers Mess and the last presidential/regimental dinner held in his honour by the Military High Command at new Mess, Asokoro in Abuja.

He said, “Please, I will like to digress a bit from the prepared speech. I apologise most sincerely for keeping you waiting for at least half an hour.

”Actually, I can hardly cope with the pressure and I’m desperately looking forward to the next six days, before saying good night at about 11pm.”

Earlier, Buhari charged the military, police, para-military, as well as other security and intelligence services not to relent in working to guarantee complete security in every area of the nation, even as he showed appreciation for the sacrifices they had already made.

“Please permit me use to this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their unwavering loyalty, hard work, dedication and selfless service to our beloved nation.

“I’m fully aware of all your sacrifices and commitment in tackling the various security challenges and your contributions to the successful elections in our country.