“I’m Struggling With Being A Single Parent” – BBNaija’s TBoss Reveals

Popular Big Brother Naija star, TBoss has revealed that she is struggling as a single parent.

This was stated by the mother of one via her Instastories when she reposted a news about Kim Kardashian, who recently opened up about the difficulties of being a single mom.

Kim opened up on her struggles as a single mother after her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in a forthcoming podcast episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

READ ALSO: TBoss Shares Stunning Photos Of Her Daughter As She Turns 3

Kim also mentioned that kids have moods, personalities, and fights, during which she understood that no one else is going to handle it and that it is all on her.

Though the reality star considers parenting to be one of the most difficult jobs in the world, she agrees that it is also the most rewarding job in the world.

Commenting on the report, TBoss who welcomed a daughter, Starr, in 2019, revealed that she’s been facing the same for the past two weeks.

She wrote, “Normal levels. This has been me for the past 2 weeks.”

See post below: