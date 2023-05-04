Imo Government Commences Crackdown On Child Labour Offenders

As part of efforts to eradicate child abuse in the society, the government of Imo state has begun the crackdown on child Labour through hawking and loitering.

The policy was initiated to reduce the danger posed by minors lingering in the state by parents and guardians.

It was gathered that the state governor, Uzodimma’s led administration is geared towards taking a harder stance on child Labour which will include taking into custody and prosecuting of parents and guardians of children engaged in a breach of child rights through child Labour of hawking and loitering.

According to a report from the Hope New Media claimed “The first lady of Imo state offered assistance through the commissioner for women affairs and vulnerable groups Lady Nkechinyere Ugwu to those who were removed on the streets and to ensure that the children are in school and not the avenue for economic exploitation”.