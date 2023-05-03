Imo Varsity Suspends Lecturer For Slapping Pregnant Student

Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) has suspended a lecturer at the Physiology Department, Desmond Izunwanne, who allegedly assaulted a pregnant student, identified as Ukamaka.

Information Nigeria reports that a video had captured Izunwanne slapping the lady said to be in the early stages of pregnancy, because she arrived late for his lecture and was not dressed in the appropriate uniform.

Ukamaka had explained to him that she visited the hospital just before the lecture, but he disregarded her explanation and proceeded to slap her multiple times asking her, “what’s your reason for coming to class late?”

Reacting to the incident on Wednesday, the IMSU management issued a statement via Ralph Njokuobi, the deputy registrar head, media and public relations, announcing that the erring lecturer has been suspended.

The statement read; “It has come to the notice of the Management of Imo State University the viral video circulating the globe about the indecorous actions of a lecturer of the University, Dr. Desmond lzunwanne of the Physiology Department, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences of Imo State University, Owerri against four students of the University.

“Management views the action of the lecturer as barbaric and unbecoming of a person of his position. At the end of the Management meeting held on Tuesday 2 May 2023, Management approved the suspension of the Lecturer Dr. Desmond lzunwanne till further notice and has set up a three-man Disciplinary Committee to unravel the immediate and remote causes that led to his uncouth behaviour.

“The general public and indeed all Human Rights Organizations are hereby implored to allow the University conduct a proper investigation and recommend appropriate sanctions where necessary in line with the staff conditions of service.

“Management will not accept any breach in the academic and moral standards expected of any lecturer irrespective of how highly placed he is in the University and sincerely believe in rules of engagement between lecturers and students.

“The University is on top of the game as it affects the matter under review. Thanks for your understanding and patience.”