Inauguration: I’ll Treat Obi, Atiku With Respect- Tinubu

President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has promised to treat his political opponents, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party as important compatriots.

Disclosing this in his inauguration speech, President Tinubu said that Nigeria had not had a better election than the recently concluded one in its history.

Recall that the just concluded General election was alleged by the opposition parties to be marred with irregularities.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that Peter Obi of Labour Party including People’s Democratic Party’s presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar vowed to recover their stolen mandate in court.

Tinubu said; “My victory does not render me more Nigerian than the rest of you. It also does not render my opponents less Nigerian than me. I will treat my opponents, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, as important compatriots.”

It was gathered that an hour earlier, the former Lagos Governor had taken the oath of office as the 16th President of Nigeria alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima.