Incoming Administration Will Face Industrial Crisis – NLC President

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero has warned that the incoming government might face a series of labour crises due to unresolved agreements left by the previous administration.

Ajaero on Tuesday in an interview with Channels Television, said most of the industrial disputes treated by the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari were unfinished.

The NLC president said the Buhari-led administration tried its best in ensuring industrial harmony during the eight-year tenure.

“The President Buhari administration tried their best in ensuring that there is industrial peace and harmony to the best of their capacity and capability,” Ajaero said.

“But that capability was not enough as most of the industrial disputes they treated were unfinished.

“On doctors’ strike, an agreement was signed and has not been implemented. It is waiting for the incoming government.

“ASUU issue is pending. It is waiting for the incoming government. There is hardly any agreement that was conclusively decided and exhausted.

“That is why I pity the incoming administration because a lot of industrial crises seem to be looming.”

Ajaero, while reacting to the leadership tussle in the Labour Party (LP), said Julius Abure remains LP national chairman, adding that there are procedures for removing leaders.

The NLC president said distraction from those who were attempting to assume the position of the LP national chairman was unacceptable.

“Julius Abure remains the national chairman of the Labour Party. Nobody has conducted any convention,” he added.

“There is no meeting nor NEC meeting called which NLC as trustees has attended where any officer has been removed.

“So, any distraction for people to perpetuate themselves in the office is not acceptable to us. That is where we are and it is the position as of today.”