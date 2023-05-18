INEC Declines Obi’s Request To Telecast Court Proceedings

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to dismiss an application filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, seeking to have the proceeding televised.

Levy Ozoukwu, counsel to Obi and LP, stated that INEC opposed their application for a live broadcast while speaking with journalists after the tribunal pre-hearing session on Wednesday.

“Surprisingly, INEC is objecting,” the lawyer said.

“A public institution that is being funded by the government and representing the people is saying they don’t want the people to enjoy live streaming. What are they hiding?

“INEC sees itself as a candidate in an election that it conducted. I say with every degree of emphasis going by the conduct of INEC.

“In court, no other party is complaining about not getting documents. Why is it so?

“Only the petitioners who have not been provided with the required documents and I keep on asking, what is INEC hiding?, he queried.

Recall that Obi and the LP filed a petition challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in the election.

In the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023, LP and Obi, said Tinubu “was not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast at the time of the election.”

They also claimed that Kashim Shettima, vice-president-elect, had a double nomination in contravention of the electoral act.

The petitioners are asking the tribunal to declare Obi the winner of the presidential poll or alternatively, order INEC to conduct a fresh election.