INEC Is Telling Lies, We Will Expose Them – Obi’s Lawyer

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allegedly withholding essential documents, alleging that the electoral umpire is probably trying to manipulate the documents, before releasing them.

The lawyer stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during an interview with journalists at the tribunal pre-hearing.

According to him, he will focus on the most important witnesses in the case in the three weeks allotted to his team to present their case.

He said, “We have written five letters indicating to pay and that we’re ready to collect those documents. The letters were duly received and endorsed by INEC. Why are they telling lies to say that we couldn’t pay? This is very unfortunate.

“What about the documents we have collected? Don’t we pay for them? Of course, we paid for them and those ones were given to us but refused to give us others.”

Speaking further, Obi’s lawyer also disclosed that the party plans on issuing INEC a subpoena as soon as hearing resumes May 30 (a day after the inauguration), to compel them to produce the documents.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the tribunal ordered petitioners to start calling their witnesses from May 30.

The PEPT equally consolidated all petitions before it into one, having established that they are all disputing the outcome of the 2023 poll.