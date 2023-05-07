Instagram Influencer Begs Government To Arrest Bobrisky Over Inappropriate Content

A Nigerian Instagram influencer, identified as Salo has urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to arrest popular crossdresser Bobrisky.

Following a viral video of Bobrisky promoting alleged immorality with a muscular man, he requested that the federal government investigate him.

Salo urged the federal government to investigate the crossdresser’s activities, stating that it influences people negatively and does not make sense.

Salo also criticized the government for not living up to their responsibilities in guiding the youth in their activities.

He argued that by taking urgent action against Bobrisky’s inappropriate activities, young Nigerians will be encouraged to follow the right principles.

Furthermore, Salo accused Bobrisky of being a huge nuisance to society, stressing that his actions are getting out of hand.

The content creator expressed concern that the authorities’ inaction in public indecency and other offenses gives the impression that anything is allowed.

The call for Bobrisky’s arrest has stirred up a controversy on social media, with many Nigerians sharing their opinions on the matter.

While some support Salo’s call for action against the crossdresser, others have criticized it, arguing that everyone is entitled to their choices and lifestyles

One fan commented, “Salo just wants to trend by bringing Bobrisky down. Leave Bobrisky alone and focus on real issues.”

Another wrote, “I don’t understand why people are so bothered by Bobrisky’s lifestyle. It’s his life, let him live it.”

Another fan said, “I’m not a fan of Bobrisky’s lifestyle, but calling for his arrest is not the solution. We need to have a conversation about the influence he has on young people and how we can guide them towards making better choices.”

watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cr6I-yEglMn/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=20570b46-a42f-4f70-abfd-88aa94a4b610