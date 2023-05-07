Interim Government An Aberration To Lovers Of Democracy — Ex-Ekiti Gov, Oni

Former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni has condemned Nigerians calling for an Interim National Government (ING) after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari ends May 29.

Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) had raised an alarm of a plot to install an interim government and stop president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from being inaugurated as the president.

Oni an interview with The Punch on Saturday, Oni maintained the call for an interim government is unconstitutional, an aberration and not sensible.

The former governor said Nigerians should find a way of conducting as much inquisition into the system if it is not working so the future can be better.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the last Ekiti governorship election added tha the idea of an interim government should not come from anybody who loves democracy.

He said: “Who will preside over an interim government and how will we arrive at that? From a democracy to an interim government, who constructed that path? Is it constitutional? I don’t see it as sensible.

“This is part of the aberrations we talk about. Nigerians can make anything look sensible. If this system is not working, let us find a way of conducting as much inquisition as possible so the future can be better. The idea of an interim government should not come from anybody who loves democracy,” he said.

Reacting to if Nigeria is progressing democratically, Oni said: “It depends on what you mean. I said earlier that it is a surprise that in this age, an official of the government refused a court order twice and got away with it. Will you call that a sign of progress in any system?

“I believe the CSOs should not just rehash criticisms, they should have a way of conducting an audit, they can set up their ombudsmen where people can send their concerns, they can find out and raise issues which appropriate government bodies will look at.”

According to him, the country made some progress in some aspects like the conduct of elections.

“So, there are aspects of our elections that we know have been better a million times. We are not making progress all round but we have made some progress,” he added.