Invest In Your Appearance Instead Of Buying Cars – Daniel Regha Slams Portable

Popular social media critic, Daniel Regha has advised singer, Portable to invest his money in his appearance, rather than acquiring cars.

This comes shortly after Portable took to Instagram to announce the purchase of his new ride, Brabus G-Wagon.

READ ALSO: Portable Brags As He Unveils N150m Brabus G-Wagon

Daniel Regha, who stated that the singer’s source of income should be investigated, expressed that the new ride Portable added to his garage is a complete waste.

In his words: “Portable should be investing in his appearance instead of cars; He reportedly has about 5 cars which includes two Range Rover Sports, so adding a Brabus is a complete waste regardless of price or how he got it. How he’s making much money also needs to be investigated. No offense.”