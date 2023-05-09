“It Breaks My Heart That I Can’t Speak Yoruba – David Alaba’s Sister, May

Popular Nigerian-Austrian singer and sister of Real Madrid star, David Alaba, identified as Rose May Alaba has disclosed that she is unable to speak Yoruba.

Making the revelation in a recent interview with Nigeria based magazine, Turntable, May said not being to speak the native language of her dad is so painful and it break her heart.

The Ibadi crooner who still wishes to be able to speak Yoruba, said she wasn’t able to learn Yoruba because her Nigerian father and Filipino mother always communicated in English.

May said, “It breaks my heart that I can’t speak Yoruba because I really wish I can.

READ MORE: Real Madrid Sign Bayern Munich Defender David Alaba

“I grew up in Austria, and my parents communicated in English, so that was how I was able to speak English. I learned how to speak German in school.

“Growing up in Austria, I was exposed to the cultures of my country of birth while also interacting with the Yoruba cultures of my father and the Filipino cultures of my mother.

“The result is a cultural hybrid that combines with my parent’s musical backgrounds to make me an artist whose music carries intercontinental markers.”