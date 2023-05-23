“It Costs Millions of Dollars” – Davido Says As He Shows Off Jewelry Collection (Video)

Popular Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido, has taken to social media to show off his expensive jewelry collection.

Davido stated this while showing off his jewelry collection during an in-house chilling with members of his crew.

The DMW boss revealed in a trending video that the entire set of neck chains, bracelet, pendants, rings, wristwatches, cost millions of dollars.

“Millions of dollars”, the singer said while smiling and holding the items

