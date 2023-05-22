Jigawa Governor, Badaru Denies Plot To Sabotage Successor’s Administration

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, says he has no intention to sabotage his successor’s administration.

Badaru stated that those spreading such reports and rumours about him sabotaging the incoming administration of Malam Umar Namadi in the state are up to no good.

The governor disclosed this when a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of Gerawa Globacom, Ahmad Isa Gerawa, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Dutse at the weekend.

He described them as disgruntled elements and hypocrites who lost political grounds and relevance in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Badaru, who admitted being sabotaged by some of his close political allies in the APC, said some of his political allies and frontline APC members had been spreading lies against him and some party leaders to create confusion and crises to achieve their selfish interest.

Warning them to desist from such acts, he noted, “It is very unfortunate, we have been closing doors with our enemies, discussing government programmes; how to build Jigawa with them. Unknown to us, they were not on the same page with us.

“Many of those bad elements were envious of our progress and the achievement we have recorded in government. They became classical hypocrites, spreading lies, gossiping, which created misunderstanding between me and some of our party leaders and government officials.”