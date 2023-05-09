Jubilation In Edo As Obaseki Approves 13th-Months Salary For Workers

There is jubilation in the Edo state’s civil service as Governor Godwin Obaseki, approved the payment of 13th month’s salary to the state’s civil and public servants effective from December 2023.

Obaseki gave the approval on Monday at an engagement with the State civil and public servants at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Benin City.

The governor, said he was on a thank-you mission after a successful Edo House of Assembly election, emphasized that the 13th month salary payment approval comes with a deal, which is: “I do for you, you do for Edo.”

Obaseki disclosed this while interacting with civil and public servants between levels 8 and 17 at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City, the Edo state capital.

The governor, who commended Edo workers for their support of his administration over the last six years, assured the development of the Benin Port and other projects aimed at placing the State on the path of sustainable economic growth and development.

He said, “You have asked for a 13th-month salary to be paid to you in December. We will do it but between now and December, how will you pay the state government back?

“I am here today to say thank you for your support. When I look back, I know I have people. You have supported me for the past six and a half years.

“I thank you for coming out to vote during the last election to sustain our developmental strides in Edo State. Our focus should be on how to sustain our developmental strides in the state.