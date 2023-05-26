‘Judges Ordered To Discard Lawsuits Against Tinubu’ – Charly Boy Alleges

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has alleged that judges nationwide have been instructed to ignore any legal challenges against the May 29 inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Note worthy is the fact that Tinubu was the February 25 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was declared President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but his emergence has been questioned by Nigerians and politicians.

The singer’s claim comes as the Supreme Court prepares to pass judgement on a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the nomination of the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, today.

Charly Boy, via Twitter on Friday however expressed concerns about what he described as a potential threat to the judgement.

The Area Fada’s tweet voiced disappointment and worry about the potential impact on the nation’s democracy.

The activist tweeted, “We have just been informed that there’s a nationwide order from above to all judges not to entertain any lawsuit against the inauguration of Bola Tinubu on 29th of May, 2023. This seems to be an end to democracy in Nigeria, a very sad moment.”

His allegation suggest that a higher power might be manipulating the judicial process, thereby threatening the democratic principles that holds the nation’s political system.