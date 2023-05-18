Julius Abure Storms Labour Party Secretariat, Resumes As National Chairman

The suspended National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure on Thursday stormed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja and resumed duties.

It was gathered that Abure returned along with some other suspended national officers to assume their various positions.

Abure while addressing a press conference at the party’s secretariat on the development, justified his decision to return to the office by claiming the FCT High Court’s order suspending him can no longer be enforced because the party had appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal.

Abure claimed that the high court no longer has jurisdiction over the matter.

Also, he denied allegations by the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party that he collected N500 million to endorse Godswill Akpabio for the seat of the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

Furthermore, he denied allegations that he is behind the attack on Apapa and his team at the Presidential Election Tribunal on Wednesday.

According to the Labour party Chairman, “A cursory look at the originating summons which is pending before the High Court of the FCT, Apapa and his cohorts asking that court upon granting their reliefs in the final judgement to direct the NEC to appoint interim National officers for the party.

“Out of desperation they are not patient enough to wait for the outcome of the final judgment but employed self-help and appoint themselves as National Officers of the Party.

“However, our objection to the court jurisdiction was overruled by Justice J. Muazu of FCT High Court on the 12th of May. On the same day, we filed a Notice of Appeal. Then on Wednesday 17th May, the Appeal was entered at the Court of Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/559/2023. Also, we have filled our Appellant Brief of Argument which has been served on the trial courts.