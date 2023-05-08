Kannywood Star, Aminu Muhammad ‘Kawu Mala’ Is Dead

Kannywood star, Aminu Muhammad popularly known as Kawu Mala in famous TV series ‘Dadin Kowa’ showing on Arewa24, is dead.

The actor who has featured in many movies in the Hausa-language film industry, died on Sunday evening, May 7, after battling a heart-related ailment for some years.

He left behind a wife and over 10 children.

According to Daily Trust, the actor was buried on Monday morning May 8, at Haye cemetery in Nasarawa local government area of Kano state, according to Islamic rites.