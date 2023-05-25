Kano Government Exonerates House Leader Doguwa Of Murder Charges

The Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has been exonerated from charges of culpable homicide among others leveled against him by the Kano State government.

Recall that the police in Kano charged Mr Doguwa with murder for allegedly killing three people during the 25 February election.

It was initially alleged that the lawmaker was involved in a violent confrontation between members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that led to the killing of three people and the burning of a campaign office of the opposition party in the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano.

READ ALSO: Alleged Murder: Reps Majority Leader, Doguwa Granted N500m Bail, Barred From Kano Election

Exonerating him of murder charges on Thursday, May 25, Kano’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, said they have no sufficient evidence linking Doguwa to the arson attack that killed some residents of the state.

Lawan said, “Based on the foregoing facts and observations, we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable homicide against Doguwa.

“We cannot find sufficient evidence to link him with the said offences considering that we are faced with so many inculpatory and exculpatory evidence for and against him.

“The statements of those that implicated Doguwa were full of contradictions and could not find medical evidence to prove the death of the victims.

“The law is clear that the allegations that Doguwa killed people cannot be substantiated.”

However, eight to 12 suspects arrested would be charged with mischief by fire under Section 336 of the Penal Code (as amended).