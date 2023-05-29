Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf, Rejects Official Seat Of Former Gov, Ganduje (VIDEO)

Drama ensued on Monday, May 29, after the newly sworn-in Governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, refused use the official seat used by former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a video shared by the Leadership news, Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party was seen as he declined to use the seat meant for him as State Governor.

He however, grabbed another seat as he prepared to address the audience

Meanwhile Yusuf, has vowed to probe the N241billion debt inherited from the administration of Ganduje.

According to him, the handover notes submitted by Ganduje through the outgoing Secretary to the State Government (SSG) was not enough and very scanty.

He criticised Ganduje for “departing from established democratic” practice in jetting out of the state and not personally handing over the affairs of the state government to him.

“The handover notes not enough for us. It is a very scanty note. The transition committee report was also very scanty.

“Nothing we can do as representatives of the state, we can’t refuse to collect what was given to us. We will look at it. Where we are satisfied, we will take action. Where we are also not satisfied, we will also take action accordingly.

“It is so disheartening that the government left a debt profile of over N241billion for us. Where are we going to source the money? The IGR they talk about is nothing to write home about. The money they realized through Kano Internal Revenue Service was nothing to write home about. Why the use of so many consultants? Just like rain conduit for the resources of people Kano state. We are going to look at it. I am not satisfied!

“I pray Almighty Allah reward him (Ganduje) according to what he did for the state. We are not here to steal money, we are not here to grab their lands. We are here to work and by the grace of Allah, we will achieve all we set out to achieve within the next four years,” the new Governor stated.

