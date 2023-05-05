Kinsmen Undergo Prayer Vigil As UK Court Sentences Ekweremadu, Wife Today

Following the conviction for organ trafficking last year, the people of Mpu community, Enugu, have sought divine intervention for the former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and their medical doctor, Obinna Obeta, who will receive their sentence today in Britain, United Kingdom (UK), under the Modern Slavery Act.

Recall that the Nigerian Senate, House of Representatives, Prominent serving and past leaders such as the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo among others have written the UK Court and Government asking for mercy on the Ekweremadus.

But the senator’s kinsmen both old, young and widows gathered at the community primary school, Amagu Mpu playground, to pray for Ekweremadu’s deliverance, according to DailyPost.

However, it wasn’t the first time the people of Mpu community and Aninri Local Government Area (LGA) in general gathered for such a prayer vigil.

The residents also decried that the long absence of the lawmaker, who transformed Aninri LGA and gave a new lease of life to thousands, was already affecting them.

Nathaniel Nwankwo, pastor in charge of Ancient Path Revival Assembly Mpu, maintained that the community had not relented in praying and crying to God for help, mercy, and intervention for Ekweremadu, his wife, and their doctor to be released irrespective of the offence.

He said, “No human being is above mistake, but since they have pronounced Ikeoha and our caring mother guilty, we pray that God showed mercy to Hezekiah; who showed mercy to the woman that committed adultery in John chapter 8 verses 1:11; will also see reasons to touch the heart of the British authorities to show mercy to the Ekweremadus.

“Our prayer is that God should turn our tears into manifestation of joy and Senator Ekweremadu and wife will be freed irrespective of the offence.

“His good works speak volume of him in a positive manner. This is a man whom the suffering and cry of the poor hurts so much so that each time he visits home, he throws his gate open and nobody visits him without smiling home. Apart from gifts, he would sit with you, hold your hands, comfort you and solve your problems as much as he could.

“The Bible says that blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy. This is the hour that Senator and wife should be rewarded with mercy.”