Kogi 2023: Fresh Crisis Rocks PDP As Several Chieftains Dump Party For APC

Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 2023 governorship election in the state.

It was gathered that the Governor Yayah Bello received a group of former members of the PDP from Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area.

According to a report from The Sun newspaper, those who defected were former caretaker Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, along with Hon. Adama Sani and Aikoye Anu, the defectors from Ajaka Ward 1 and 2.

Others includes former President of the PDP National Youth Movement, Ahmed Mahmud, and Saidatu Ogohi, the Ajaka Ward 1 Women Leader.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Abdullahi Ibrahim said their reason for joining the APC was because of the progress recorded by the incumbent administration of Governor Bello, especially at the local government level.

Ibrahim said remarkable of all Bello’s achievements is the rehabilitation of the Umomi-Akpagidigbo-Ugwolawo-Ajaka-Idah road, a significant infrastructure project in Igalamela.

Bello noted that the APC, being a progressive party, welcomes all individuals who are willing to contribute to the development of the state, assuring the former PDP members that they will have equal rights and opportunities within the APC, just like existing members.