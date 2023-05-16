Kwankwaso Meets Tinubu In France, Set To Join Cabinet

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the February 25 presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, reportedly met with the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Paris, France.

It was gathered that the discussion primarily revolved around Kwankwaso’s potential involvement in the upcoming administration, as Tinubu plans to form a “government of national unity,” which entails allocating certain positions to opposition parties.

Present at the meeting included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and a chieftain of the NNPP and former director of a Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Abdulmumin Jibrin.

It was also learned that the wife of the president-elect, Oluremi Tinubu, received and met with Kwankwaso’s wife, Salamatu, on critical issues affecting women and the youth.

According to a report by TheCable said that Kwankwaso, in principle, agreed to join Tinubu’s government subject to consultations with the stakeholders on both sides.

Tinubu is expected to brief Kashim Shettima, the vice-president elect, APC governors forum and other party leaders while Kwankwaso will do the same with his party leadership.

It was also learned that Tinubu expressed concern over the strained relations between the outgoing governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Kwankwaso, and promised to broker peace between them.