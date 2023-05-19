Labour Party Has No Faction — Abure Insists

Julius Abure, National Chairman of Labour Party, has said there is no faction in the Party, just as he alongside three other national executive members announced their return to the Party.

The development is coming a month after they were barred by Justice Hamza Muazu of Federal High Court in Abuja from parading themselves as national officers of the Party.

Information Nigeria had on Thursday reported that Abure, National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim; National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu and one other, stormed the Party’s national secretariat in Abuja to resume duties, where he stated that the High Court no longer has jurisdiction over the matter.

Addressing newsmen at a press conference in Abuja he dismissed reports that the Labour Party has been factionalised, despite the fact that Lamidi Apapa had taken over as acting National Chairman with Abure’s suspension.

Recall that the Abure and Lamidi Apapa factions clashed on Wednesday at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja where the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are challenging the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Abure said, “It has become imperative for me to address this press conference to properly put the legal issues surrounding the leadership of the party in proper perspectives. It is pertinent to state categorically that Labour Party has no faction. It has only one leadership and that leadership is the National Working Committee led by myself, Barrister Julius Abure.”