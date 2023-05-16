Lagos Govt Alerts Commuters Amid Plans To Inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Ahead of the proposed commissioning of the Dangote Refinery by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22, the Lagos State Government has urged residents to plan their movement in and out of the Lekki-Epe corridor between 8 am and 2 pm.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the Dangote Refinery located on the Lekki-Epe axis on the fixed date.

According to a statement released by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, signed by the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde noted that it had become imperative for the state government to alert the public, particularly regular road users in Lekki-Epe zone, due to high vehicular movement that will be witnessed in the axis as a result of the commissioning.

READ MORE: Buhari To Commission Dangote Refinery In Two Weeks

The statement further urged residents to plan their journeys around the axis, in order to forestall avoidable delays in travel time.

It added that; Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other traffic enforcement personnel have been charged to ensure effective management and control of traffic, urging motorists to cooperate with them for seamless flow of traffic.

The Dangote Refinery is an oil refinery owned by Aliko Dangote that will be inaugurated next week Monday in Lekki, Nigeria. When in full operation, it is expected to have the capacity to process about 650,000 barrels per day of crude oil, making it the largest single-train refinery in the world. The investment is over 19 billion US dollars.