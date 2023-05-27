Lagos Set To Ban Parking On Roads

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has warned trailer/container owners against parking on roads in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of Jimoh Odutola Road, Surulere and Reeve Road/Onilegbale Road in Ikoyi, Sanwo-Olu warned that culprits might face prosecution.

The Lagos State Governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, noted that they are ready to enforce a law prohibiting parking on the roads.

READ ALSO: Two Dead In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Truck Accident

Residents of the state were also urged to take full ownership of all infrastructures provided by protecting and maintaining them adequately.

The Governor said, “The challenge we always have is that trailers will always park on the road. As a government, we will not accept it and we will enforce it. Let us do the right thing by taking good care of our roads and other infrastructure in the state.

“Mechanics should get a workshop instead of turning the roads to workshops likewise truck/container owners. We want you to do your business but do right by getting a place as a park.

“By so doing, government will have more funds to provide additional infrastructure across the state for the well-being of all citizens.

“Let us protect our infrastructures so that we can have more money to spend on other good things rather than fixing what we had done earlier.”