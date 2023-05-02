Lai Mohammed’s Washington Visit A Waste Of Resources, Height Of Rascality — Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has slammed the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for wasting Nigeria’s resources on media rounds outside the country.

Recall that the Minister had recently made an allegation while engaging with journalists in Washington DC, the United States of America, that Obi had committed treason.

According to Mohammed, the former governor of Anambra State incited people to violence over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, saying it was treasonable.

But Obi during an appearance on Arise Television on Monday described the allegation of treason against him as the height of rascality.

The LP flagbearer also berated Lai Mohammed saying that the amount used for such engagement can build six blocks of classrooms in his village.

His words: “That is the height of rascality. It was even announced in Washington. I committed a treasonable offence and I’m in Onitsha, and my minister went to announce it in Washington. This is the waste in governance we are talking about and people don’t want to understand.

“The amount it cost Nigeria for him to go and announce that in Washington can build a block of six classrooms in a primary school. I’m sure if you go to his village there are so many places where children don’t even have desk or classrooms to go to school.

“Instead of using that money for this purpose, he went to Washington to announce treason against someone in Onitsha. He doesn’t need to do that. From there he went to London, announcing the same thing when I’m in Nigeria. He should have come to see me or invited me and tell me my offense.”