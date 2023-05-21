Leaked Audio: Are These The Caliber Of People You Plan On Working With? – Reno Omokri Mocks U.S

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the alleged audio between Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Masari.

Recall that, in the audio, Ganduje was heard lamenting over the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s decision to meet with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, despite their differences.

Ganduje, according to the audio, stated that Tinubu should have informed him before deciding to meet with Kwankwaso.

The governor reportedly said, “Now he (Tinubu) is seeing Kwankwaso as an alternative to us? No problem. Because we don’t have a government? And it’s even because of him (Tinubu) we lost the government in any way.

“Even if he will see him (Kwankwaso), he ought to have called us too. Or don’t you understand, even if symbolically.”

Reno Omokri while Reacting via Instagram, called on the United States Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken to take notice of the caliber of people he is planning to form an alliance with.

He wrote, “That leaked audio between Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano, and Masari is so beautiful to listen to. It vindicates our administration. They admitted that they worked with Tinubu to undermine the Jonathan administration with propaganda about its corruption and that, in reality, Jonathan was not corrupt. I have been saying this for years.

“And they even admitted that they are trying to scuttle the case at Presidential Election Petition Court. Wow!

“I hope the U.S. Secretary of State is seeing the type of people he wants to work with. May God save Nigeria!”