Life Threat: Adebutu Pursued By Failed Ambition, Cannot Hide Forever From The Law – Ogun APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has described the State’s March 18 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, as “a clown who is only being pursued by creditors, his ego and failed ambition.”

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that Adebutu said “God will not allow their evil plans for us to materialise. That is why I have decided to proceed on self-exile for my own safety.”

However, the Party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, on Monday described Adebutu’s claim as “advance-clowning taken too far.”

Oladunjoye said, “We do not want to believe that someone who had dreamt of being the governor of a state like Ogun is oblivious of the fact that it is a normal practice to downsize security details after elections, except you are a President, Vice- President, Governor and others.

“Perhaps, he wants to continue to hold on to security operatives paid by tax payers’ money as he did on the day of the last governorship election, when he was moving from Ogun East senatorial district to the others, in breach of the Electoral laws and guidelines.”

The statement read further that, “Our advice to Adebutu is that ‘promise is a debt until it is paid’, he should pay without further delay, his sundry creditors, agents, officials and contractors, and stop muck-racking in a vainglorious attempt to cover his misdeeds.”

“It would be recalled that recently, a letter of appointment by PDP/Adebutu to one of his lackeys went viral. The latest is his funny request for security cover equivalent to that of an elected state governor!

“Adebutu should just stop all these hallucinations and be prepared to face the laws of the land on what he and his ramshackle party perpetrated during the last elections. He can only run, but cannot hide forever from the long arms of the law”, Ogun APC concluded.