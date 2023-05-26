Machete-Wielding 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Raping Teenage Girl In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 16-year-old boy for raping a 17-year-old girl in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, May 25, 2023, said the suspect, Adamu Lawan, raped the victim at machete point.

“On 06/05/2022 at about 18:20hrs one Fatima Abdullahi ‘f’ 17yrs of Miya-barkete Town, Toro LGA, accompanied by her parents of the same address, reported at Toro Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1600hrs, the victim was on her way coming back from Kayara hill where she went to fetched firewood was suddenly confronted by one Adamu Lawan ‘m’ aged 16yrs of Lere village via Tulu, Toro LGA, while rearing some cows. He halted her with a machete and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her on the spot,” the statement read.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by DPO visited the scene, and rushed the victim to General Hospital Toro for medical examination where Doctor confirm of penetration.

“The suspect was arrested and confessed to have committed the offence. Meanwhile, the suspect will be charged to court on completion of the investigation.”