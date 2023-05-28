Magic Skin Materials Set To Be The New Big Thing In Africa From TECNO

TECNO becomes the first to launch “Magic Skin” in Africa, which is one of the newest and most innovative materials in smartphone design across the industry.

Global innovative technology brand TECNO just unveiled its latest breakthrough in material innovation in smartphone design – the “Magic Skin” in Africa, making it the first to bring this innovative material to African consumers. It is a brand-new material technology that promises to create phone backs that are skin-friendly, stylish, and easy to clean. This new material will be integrated into the body of TECNO’s phones and applied to CAMON, SPARK, and POP series, ensuring African consumers stay abreast of the global trends on smartphone design innovations.

Stylish Design with Skin-friendly Touch

Magic Skin boasts a sleek and stylish design with a delicate texture, a softer touch, and a better color effect. The phone’s back cover’s vivid colors and vibrant patterns make it chic. TECNO has meticulously tailored Magic Skin to suit the distinctive positioning of each product line, giving each product its unique style.

The design is the outcome of extensive user research. TECNO designers surveyed thousands of African consumers to understand their aesthetic preferences and functional demands. The team then refined every aspect of the process, from perfecting the color implementation to scrutinizing the quality of the patterns.

Moreover, Magic Skin has been engineered to reduce the weight and thickness of the back cover while maintaining durability and practicality. This creates a more seamless integration with the phone, resulting in a comfortable grip.

Dense Molecular Structure Provides Stain Resistance

The benefits of Magic Skin extend far beyond its aesthetic appeal. It is not only visually pleasing but also easy to clean. To achieve optimal performance, a variety of materials were tested and evaluated. The final launch of Magic Skin is a unique blend of polymers and micro-particles that create a very dense molecular structure.

This dense molecular structure makes the material resistant to stains and spills, making it perfect for everyday use. Whether you spill coffee or wine on your phone case, Magic Skin can be effortlessly wiped clean without leaving any residual marks or stains.

Furthermore, the advanced manufacturing process also ensures that Magic Skin can withstand Furthermore, the advanced manufacturing process ensures that Magic Skin can withstand extreme conditions. The material is waterproof and resistant to abrasion and can maintain its stability in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 70°C. In laboratory tests, Magic Skin has demonstrated its superiority in various aspects, such as resistance to denim fabric abrasion, prevention of lipstick and perfume stains, and protection against UV light exposure.

Don’t Stop Creating for Consumers

TECNO again demonstrates its unwavering commitment to delivering stylish and innovative designs incorporating the latest technologies by introducing Magic Skin. This launch is just one of the many milestones on TECNO’s journey toward materials and designs innovation as it continues to push the boundaries and create new possibilities for the future..