Making the perfect time in Nigeria

Lagos

Lagos is a magnetic city that attracts tourists from all over the world with its energy, richness of culture and variety of activities. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has chosen Lagos as its cultural and economic centre, not surprisingly. The city embodies a pulsating mix of tradition and modernity, and there is something for everyone.

Red Castle is a historic fortress, perched on the island of Tinubu. It served as a fort during the Colonial period and an important point of defence. Tourists can stroll around the ancient walls, enjoy a beautiful view of the ocean and learn more about Nigeria’s history. You can see weapons and artefacts from the time.

Victoria Island is another iconic location in Lagos. Victoria Island is an exclusive area of tall skyscrapers, luxury restaurants, bars, and boutiques. Here you can spend your time enjoying the aesthetic ocean views, strolling along the beach or sampling the local cuisine. Relax in the warm sands and fresh ocean breezes, or go for a fascinating walk along the seafront.

Lagos is also a centre of cultural attractions. It is home to various museums, galleries, and theatres that offer a wealth of art and culture. The National Museum of Nigeria in Lagos, for example, is one of the largest museums in the country and features collections reflecting Nigerian history and culture. Lagos is famous for its lively nightlife. The city comes alive after sunset and the streets are filled with the sounds of music and dancing. Enjoy the atmosphere of local music and dance to the rhythms of Afrobeat and highlife.

Abuja

Abuja, Nigeria’s colourful capital, embodies a blend of cultural richness, modern development and a unique atmosphere. This magical city, located in the centre of the country. One of the main attractions in Abuja is the Aso Rock Presidential Villa. This is the official residence of the Nigerian president and a symbol of the country’s power. Visitors can see the majestic building, guarded by guards, and learn more about Nigeria’s political history.

If you are a nature lover, Abuja is surrounded by beautiful parks and gardens. Millennium National Park is an oasis of greenery and tranquillity in the heart of the city. Here you can stroll along scenic trails, enjoy lake views and encounter local flora and fauna. Getting to know the Gashaka Gumti National Park is an adventure in itself. The park offers a variety of activities for nature lovers, including game drives, bird watching, hiking trails and camping. The varied landscapes and picturesque scenery make it an ideal destination for photographers, nature lovers and eco-tourists seeking an unforgettable wilderness experience.

Abuja is a place of contrasts, where modern skyscrapers rub shoulders with traditional markets, where progress and cultural heritage merge into one harmonious image.

Cross River National Park

Cross River National Park is a spectacular and unique reserve located in eastern Nigeria, close to the border with Cameroon. It is considered one of the oldest and richest biological reserves in Africa. The park attracts tourists from all over the world with its vast and varied fauna and flora, as well as its impressive natural scenery.

One of the features of Cross River Park is its wealth of flora. More than 1,500 plant species can be found here, including numerous species of orchids, lianas and medicinal plants. The reserve’s forests are a paradise for botanists and nature lovers.

But the true star of Cross River Park is its fauna. There are over 150 species of mammals, including rare and endangered species such as the Cross River gorilla, Nigerian chimpanzee and African elephant. The park is also renowned for its variety of primates, including mandrill, macaque and Calabarasian colobus.

A trip to Cross River Park offers an unforgettable adventure and an opportunity to immerse yourself in the wildlife of Africa. Visitors can trek scenic trails, hike or go on safari, and enjoy the splendour of nature and observing animals in their natural habitat.