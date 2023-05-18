Man Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping, Strangling Six-Year-Old Boy In Adamawa Over Unpaid Ransom

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have apprehended a 29-year-old man identified as Abubakar Kawu, for allegedly kidnapping and strangling a 6-year-old boy identified as Abdulhafiz Buba Aliyu.

According to the police, Kawu, who runs a dry cleaning service based in Jada, kidnapped the boy into the bush on May 12, 2023, and demanded N3.5 million from his father as ransom.

The father of the boy, Muhammed Buba Aliyu, contacted the suspect and informed him he can only afford the sum of N50,000.

The suspect became provoked and strangled the boy to death after spending 2 days with him in the bush.

When arrested, the suspect confessed to have killed the boy.

Confirming the incident, the state police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroj, said the command will ensure the prosecution of the suspect upon completion of an investigation. He also advised parents and guardians to monitor the movement of the children.