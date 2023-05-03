Many Feared Dead As Truck Crushes Two Commercial Buses In Onitsha

Several persons have reportedly lost their lives and while many others were injured after a cement laden truck crushed two commercial buses at Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the truck lost control at the ever busy and accident prone area of Asaba park on Wednesday, May 3, and crushed two commercial vehicles loading passengers along the expressway.

Eyewitness who spoke to The Sun said that the casualties could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, but noted that many people lost their lives while many others who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to Toronto hospital for treatment.

“We saw the truck coming with speed and suspected that it might have lost control and ran for our dear lives before we knew what was happening, it crushed two passenger buses loading along the road killing some people and injuring others,” the witness narrated.

“That spot has been an accident prone area where many accidents had happened in the past claiming many lives. It is based on the frequent accidents at the spot that made the state government to put signs of ‘don’t load, no bus stop’. But some commercial drivers always ignored the instructions and signs and load passengers to Asaba and Bridgehead.

“I want the government to ensure strict monitoring and patrolling of the area by its Taskforce to arrest defaulting drivers and impound their vehicles to stop further loading at the place and to safeguard the lives of the passengers and passersby” he stated.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the accident said that police was yet to get the details of the accident and the number of casualties.

“He warned commercial bus drivers to load at designated parks and bus stops and cautioned truck drivers against overspeed and constant check and maintenance of their vehicles to reduce accident on the roads.