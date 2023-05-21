Marrying Chioma, My Best Decision Ever Made – Davido

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed how he met his wife, Chioma Rowland.

According to him in an interview with Tattleroomng, he was quizzed on what is the key to happiness in finding a partner.

The singer emphasized understanding, recalling how he and Chioma have known each other for almost 20 years.

He said, Chioma is the best decision he has made to date.

He stressed that their bond originated from growing up together, which has cultivated a deep familiarity and understanding between them, thereby making them inseparable and a perfect match.

Davido affirmed that he has known Chioma for almost 20 years. He also seized the opportunity to praise his wife’s culinary skills which he hailed as superb.

Davido said; ‘’Me and my wife, we grew up together, we met in school. We are just so used to each other. She is like a part of me.

‘’You definitely have to get someone that understands you, me and my wife, we are just perfect. It’s just a good match. She is the best decision ever made. And I have known her for almost 20 years and she can cook well.’’