Masquerade Escapes Death As Truck Crushes One in Anambra

An Izaga Masquerade, yesterday, escaped death, as he involved in fatal road traffic crash that occurred at Awkuzu Junction in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The accident occurred between a BAU Cement Truck and a Santa/KC Motorcycle.

It was gathered that four adult males were involved, in addition to the Izaga Masquerade.

According to eyewitness report, the motorcyclist carrying him was trying to overtake a truck, but the long legs of the masquerade hit the truck which caused the other passenger on the same motorcycle to fall off and get crushed to death by the back tyre of the moving truck.

READ MORE: Police Rescue Two US Embassy Staff Kidnapped In Anambra

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, in a statement, about the road traffic crash, attributed the cause of the crash to load violation, while also noting that one of the male adults died in the crash.

Irelewuyi, said; “Four male adults were involved in the crash. One male adult was killed (the pillon); one male adult was injured; while two male adults were rescued unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje Anambra State rushed the victim to Chira Hospital, Akwuzu where one male adult was confirmed dead; and his corpse deposited at same wisdom mortuary.

“The team also ensured obstruction caused by the crash was cleared. As at the time of this report, the truck driver has been handed over to Oyi Police Division.”

Irelewuyi however, sympathised with the family of the dead victim and wished the injured victim quick recovery.