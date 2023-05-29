May 29: There Was Injustice Against Us, Peter Obi Won 2023 Election – Yusuf Datti Insists

Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has maintained that his principal, Peter Obi, won the 2023 presidential election ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Recall that President-elect, Tinubu will be sworn in today to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s next president.
Baba-Ahmed while speaking, at a function during the weekend, said Tinubu’s inauguration is against the constitution, assuring Nigerians that Labour Party will reclaim its victory.
READ MORE: Datti And I Are With You – Peter Obi Assures ‘Supporters’
Recall that Labour Party is challenging Tinubu-Kashim Shettima’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
While the party’s case among others are still pending in the court, Baba-Ahmed insisted that LP won the February 25th election and that if justice prevails, it will reclaim its mandate.
“Let us not forget that we are law-abiding citizens who cannot go against the government. As I have always emphasized, God is supreme, followed by the government. If the government chooses to be just, it can be.
“We have expressed our belief that there was an injustice against us in the recent election. The law grants us the right to seek redress in court, and we are awaiting our mandate, the mandate of Nigerians.
“Peter Obi and I won this election, and if justice prevails in Nigeria, by God’s will, we will lead Nigeria and fix the country,” Baba-Ahmed said.