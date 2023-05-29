May 29: There Was Injustice Against Us, Peter Obi Won 2023 Election – Yusuf Datti Insists

Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has maintained that his principal, Peter Obi, won the 2023 presidential election ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that President-elect, Tinubu will be sworn in today to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s next president.

Baba-Ahmed while speaking, at a function during the weekend, said Tinubu’s inauguration is against the constitution, assuring Nigerians that Labour Party will reclaim its victory.

Recall that Labour Party is challenging Tinubu-Kashim Shettima’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

While the party’s case among others are still pending in the court, Baba-Ahmed insisted that LP won the February 25th election and that if justice prevails, it will reclaim its mandate.

“Let us not forget that we are law-abiding citizens who cannot go against the government. As I have always emphasized, God is supreme, followed by the government. If the government chooses to be just, it can be.