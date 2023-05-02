May 29th: Wike Declares Wednesday Holiday For Tinubu’s Visit

The outgoing Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has declared Wednesday, May 3 as public holiday to enable residents of the state to welcome President-elect Bola Tinubu.

According to Wike’s media aide Kelvin Ebiri in a statement issued on Tuesday, said Tinubu would inaugurate Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover and the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex, Port Harcourt during his two-day official visit to Rivers.

The Rivers governor said that during Tinubu’s presidential campaign visit to Rivers, he had plans to have him inaugurate some strategic projects in the state after the general elections.

Wike said a formal invitation was sent to the President-elect after the general elections which was accepted.

“For us, it is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the President-Elect on this historic visit,” Wike said.

“Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en mass to receive our President-Elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development.

“Given this, I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to receive our President-Elect rousingly.”

Wike added that all shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State shall remain closed from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Wednesday, May 3 2023.

He urged all labour unions and security agencies to comply with the closure order.

This will be the first official visit by the President-elect to any state, since emerging as the winner of the February presidential election.