Men Are Wired To Sleep With Different Women Even While Still Married – 2Face (Video)

Legendary singer, Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba or 2Face has revealed why many men cheat on their wives.

On an episode of the South African reality show, ‘Young, Famous and African’, 2baba during a dinner night with his wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia and South African rapper, Nadia Nakai, stated that a man can love a woman and still cheat on her because of his sexual cravings.

According to 2baba, adultery is different for guys in that they frequently do it to satisfy an immediate craving rather than because they have fallen out of love with their partners.

“A man could love a woman to hell. Hundred percent. His dick would just decide something else. But he won’t ever give a fuck about that person. He just wants to sort out that shit.”

Nadia intruded saying: “No, his mind, not his dcck. It’s not its own entity.”

2Baba interjected, “Okay, however, you look at it, he will fuck. But he will not even give a fuck about that person. He just wants to sort out that shit.”

Annie Idibia who was infuriated interrupted her husband saying, “Are you talking about generally or you’re talking about yourself? Is this you or your belief?”

